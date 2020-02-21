Healthcare
China police handle 274 cases of price gouging, hoarding during virus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China’s police authorities have handled 274 cases of illegal commercial practices such as price gouging and hoarding during the coronavirus outbreak, an official with China’s public security bureau told a briefing on Friday.

Li Jingsheng, the director of the public security administration at the Ministry of Public Security, also said they have dealt with a total of 1,787 cases of illegal wildlife trafficking during the outbreak.

China has temporarily banned all such wild animal trade, as the coronavirus is believed to have originated in a seafood market in Wuhan. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and David Stanway)

