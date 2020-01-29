Czech carmaker Skoda postpones China business trips due to virus

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has postponed business travel to its largest market China for an indefinite period due to the spread of a new coronavirus but is not planning any staff evacuations, it said on Wednesday.

Fears over the flu-like virus are growing as the death toll rose to 132 and countries warned their citizens over travel to China.

The Czech Foreign Ministry recommended on Wednesday people only travel to China if it is absolutely necessary.