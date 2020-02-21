Daimler warns of "significant adverse effects" of virus outbreak

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler on Friday warned of risks for the economy and its own business from the outbreak of coronavirus that is spreading in China and around the world.

"Risks for the Daimler Group may not only affect the development of unit sales, but may also lead to significant adverse effects on production, the procurement market and the supply chain," the Stuttgart-based company said in its annual report bit.ly/2SJHGOi.

It also noted that the epidemic posed a risk for economic growth in China, other Asian countries and worldwide. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Edward Taylor; Editing by Jan Harvey)