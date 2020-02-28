Deutsche Post says coronavirus hit EBIT by 60-70 million euros in Feb

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post said on Friday that coronavirus had hit its group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by around 60-70 million euros ($65.21 -$76.08 million) in February.

“In the past weeks, trade volumes have weakened, not only on the inbound and outbound China trade lanes but also in countries of Asia; constraints on industrial production are increasingly expected also outside of China,” the company said in the statement.

Citing global economic uncertainties, Deutsche Post said it would no longer pursue exploratory talks on possible partners for Streetscooter, its electric van business.