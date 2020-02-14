Deutsche Post stops sending packages to China over coronavirus

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German post and logistics group Deutsche Post has stopped accepting packages to send to China, Hong Kong and Macao, a spokesman said on Friday, citing transport challenges caused by the spread of the new coronavirus.

Letters are still being handled so far, the spokesman said, but added delays were possible.

Authorities on Friday reported 5,090 new cases in mainland China, including more than 120 deaths, taking the total number of infected to 63,851, and the number of deaths from the disease, now labelled Covid-19, to 1,380. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)