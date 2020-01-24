Regulatory News - Americas
January 24, 2020 / 6:33 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Shanghai Disney to be closed from Saturday to help prevent spread of virus

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Shanghai government said Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday to help prevent the spread of a deadly virus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan.

China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday starting Friday, a period when the Shanghai Disney park would be usually packed with tourists.

Last year Shanghai Disney had to stop selling tickets to visitors as the park was overcrowded. ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sophie Yu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

