BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The head of a leading hospital in China’s central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday, state television said.

Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital, died at 10:30 a.m., it added. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)