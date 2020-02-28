ECB could hold extraordinary coronavirus meeting if needed

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - No decision on possible actions on coronavirus is expected at the March ECB governing council meeting as the institution is in a “wait and see approach”, Lithuania’s central bank governor Vasiliauskas told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

ECB governing council member Vasiliauskas said that demand- orientated shocks caused by the coronavirus outbreak can be expected but “we firstly monitor how the virus can influence supply chains.”

There could also be an extraordinary governing council meeting if needed over coronavirus. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine Editing by John Chalmers)