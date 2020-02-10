China cbank adviser says should consider lowering benchmark deposit rates - Think Tank

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China should consider lowering benchmark deposit rates, a central bank advisor said on Friday, at a time when a fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 900 people and left smaller businesses struggling.

Ma Jun’s comment were published on Monday on China Wealth Management 50 Forum (CWM50), an academic think tank’s official WeChat account.

Ma said the central bank could appropriately lower benchmark deposit rates in order to save room for commercial banks to reduce lending rates for companies to weather the difficult time. (Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai, Zhang Lusha and Kevin Yao in Beijing; Editing by Alex Richardson)