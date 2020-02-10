China cbank advisor says should consider lowering benchmark interest rates - Global Times

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China should consider lowering benchmark interest rates to help companies weather difficult times amid a fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic, the Global Times reported on Monday citing a central bank advisor.

The Global Times, published by the official People’s Daily newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, cited Ma Jun’s comment on its official Twitter account. But it did not specify which rate Ma was talking about. (Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai, Zhang Lusha, Kevin Yao and Se Young Lee in Beijing; Editing by Alex Richardson)