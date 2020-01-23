UPDATE 1-Egypt starts screening travellers from China for new coronavirus

(Adds health ministry statement)

CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Egypt started screening passengers arriving from China for signs of the new coronavirus outbreak at all entry points into the country, the health ministry and airport sources said on Thursday.

“All travelers arriving from areas where the disease appeared are screened and any suspected cases are immediately isolated,” a health ministry statement said.

Doctors and health monitors are at arrival halls at Cairo airport to examine passengers coming from China, airport sources said.

Flight attendants have also been instructed to report any suspected coronavirus cases among travellers.

All airports in Egypt are on high alert and have received the same instructions, but most of the flights coming from China arrive in Cairo airport, the airport sources said. (Reporting by Abdel Nasser Abou ElFadl and Mahmoud Mourad, writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Alison Williams)