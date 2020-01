CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egyptair has suspended all flights to and from China starting Saturday over the coronavirus outbreak, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Fears over the spread of the flu-like virus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan, are growing as the death toll hits 170 and a number of countries warn their citizens against travel to China. (Reporting by Amina Ismail and Omar Fahmy)