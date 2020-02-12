Israel's El Al Airlines sees $30 mln drop in Q1 revenue on coronavirus

JERUSALEM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines expects a $30 million drop in first quarter revenue stemming from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but much of that should be offset by lower operating expenses, the company said on Wednesday.

Israel’s flag carrier on Jan. 30 suspended flights to Beijing until late March, following the lead of other airlines that stopped or scaled back flights to China as cases of the coronavirus have risen.

El Al said the revenue loss was mostly from flights to Asia and that it was talking with authorities in Israel and around the world to continuously assess the situation. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)