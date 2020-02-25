Dubai airport suspends flights with Iran, except for Tehran

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Dubai International Airport has suspended all flights to and from the Islamic republic of Iran, with the exception of Tehran, its capital, an airport representative said on Tuesday.

Two more Iranians infected with the new coronavirus have died in Iran, media said, taking to 14 its tally of deaths.

Bahrain, which reported a second case of the disease, said it was suspending all Dubai flights until further notice. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)