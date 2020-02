(Adds missing word China in headline)

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will suspend all flights with China from Wednesday, with the exception of the capital, Beijing, the state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, has the world's third busiest airport.