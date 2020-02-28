UPDATE 1-Quarantine measures taken at two Abu Dhabi hotels after Italian cyclists contract coronavirus - WAM

(Adds mention that the two are professional cyclists; race canceled)

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Guests at two Abu Dhabi hotels who interacted with two Italian professional cyclists with coronavirus have been placed under quarantine in the hotels, the state news agency of the United Arab Emirates WAM reported on Friday.

The final two stages of the UAE Tour, featuring some of the world’s leading riders, was cancelled due to the two Italian participants testing positive.

Other people who also interacted with the two Italians on Yas island have been isolated at home, the agency said, citing the health department of Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.

The two Italians were diagnosed with the disease on Thursday. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams)