Ethiopian Airlines says flights to China operating normally amid coronavirus outbreak

NAIROBI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines said late on Thursday that its flights to China are operating normally, hours after its passenger call centre told Reuters that all flights were suspended.

“We are operating our regular flights to all of our five gateways in China, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hong Kong with the usual supply and demand adjustment that we always make during the Chinese New Year Holidays,” read the statement.

The airline CEO Tewolde GebreMariam declined to comment on the call centre’s guidance and referred Reuters to the statement. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)