Facebook cancels annual developer conference amid coronavirus fears

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference, F8 2020, amid rising concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In place of the in-person F8 event, we’re planning other ways for our community to get together through a combo of locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content,” said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, director of platform partnership.

The conference, which attracted 5,000 people from around the world last year, was scheduled to be held on May 5 and 6 at San Jose, California. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)