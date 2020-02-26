CORRECTED-China quarantines 94 on flight from Seoul after 3 show fever symptoms - CCTV

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show the flight arrived in Nanjing, not Seoul)

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China has quarantined 94 passengers on a flight from Seoul to Nanjing after three were showing signs of fever, the state broadcaster CCTV said early on Wednesday.

Flight OZ349 from Seoul landed in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing on Tuesday afternoon.

None of the three Chinese tourists suffering from fever had any recent links to Wuhan or Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, CCTV said.