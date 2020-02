MELBOURNE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue said that its iron ore shipments remain on schedule and that it had not had any issues with customer payments as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in its main market of China.

“Our shipments are proceeding on schedule. We are confident in the strength of the Chinese economy,” Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines told reporters on an earnings call. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)