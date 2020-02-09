Healthcare
Two new coronavirus cases, one in UK and one in Spain, had link to ski resort - French official

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French health authorities confirmed on Sunday that two people diagnosed on Sunday with the new coronavirus, one in Britain and the other in Spain, were linked to a group of Britons who contracted the virus in a ski resort in France.

Five Britons tested positive for the virus in France on Saturday after sharing a chalet in the French mountain village of Les Contamines-Montjoie.

“We learned that there were two other cases linked to this cluster, two adults - one who was diagnosed in the United Kingdom and the other who was diagnosed in Mallorca - linked to a stay in the apartment in Les Contamines-Montjoie,” senior health official Jerome Salomon said in a televised statement.

He said a third school near the French ski resort would be closed for checks this week. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

