Coronavirus to shave 0.1 points off French economic growth -Le Maire

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The coronavirus epidemic will have a negative impact of 0.1 points on French economic growth and it highlights how France must reduce its dependence on China, especially in the car and pharmaceutical sectors, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Le Maire reiterated on Friday at a news conference that the coronavirus would trim 0.1 percentage points from French economic growth this year, calling the estimate “realistic” at this stage.