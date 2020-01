PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - France declared on Friday its first two confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with one patient being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said during a press conference these were the first two cases in Europe, adding it was likely other cases would arise in the country. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)