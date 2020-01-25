France plans evacuation of French nationals from Wuhan, China - SCMP

Jan 25 (Reuters) - France is planning to evacuate French nationals trapped by the Chinese government's lockdown in Wuhan following the coronavirus outbreak, the South China Morning Post reported here on Saturday, citing an email sent by the French consulate.

“The consulate general, in collaboration with local authorities, plans to set up a bus service to allow French nationals ... and their Chinese and foreign spouses and children to travel from Wuhan to Changsha,” the letter said, according to the Chinese newspaper.