PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The first plane repatriating French nationals from China’s coronavirus regions landed in France, French TV station BFM reported on Friday.

BFM said the plane had arrived at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, and was carrying around 200 people. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Boyle)