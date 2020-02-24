Frankfurt's Light + Building fair postponed on Corona concerns

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Light + Building fair, which was due to start on March 8, has been delayed until mid-September because of the spread of the coronavirus, Messe Frankfurt said in a statement on Monday.

“The unexpected appearance of Covid-19 in Italy since last weekend demanded a new analysis of the situation in close cooperation with the public-health authorities of the City of Frankfurt,” Messe Frankfurt said.

“A multi-stage health check on guests from China has been called for, the implementation of which would be extremely challenging for Messe Frankfurt,” it said.

It added that the emergence of travel restrictions has made it difficult for both visitors and exhibitors to attend the event, a major trade fair for lighting and building services technology companies. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)