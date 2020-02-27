Frankfurt airport operator announces cost cuts over coronavirus

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s airport operator Fraport is planning cost cuts, including a hiring freeze, as the coronavirus outbreak is taking a heavy toll on aviation worldwide, it said on Thursday.

“Currently, all major costs are being reviewed closely,” Fraport said in a statement, adding that it was still too early to predict the duration and extent of flight cancellations and the decline in traffic volumes.

Fraport is the operator of Frankfurt airport, Germany’s largest hub. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal)