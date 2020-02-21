Northwest China's Gansu lowers coronavirus emergency response level

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Northwest China’s Gansu province has lowered its coronavirus emergency response measures from level I to level III, its local health commission said on Friday, making it the first region in the country to do so.

Gansu has reported an accumulated total of 91 cases and two deaths. In the seven-day period ending on Thursday, there was only one new case.

China has a four-tier response system for pubic health emergencies that determines what measures it will implement, with level I the most serious. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Roxanne Liu and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)