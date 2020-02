MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday it has suspended talks on new gas routes to China because of the coronavirus outbreak, but is still trying to increase its market share there.

Gazprom also estimated some 20 million tonnes of unsold LNG cargoes were “on water” in Europe, adding unsold LNG and high inventories put pressure on gas prices. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Maria Kiselyova)