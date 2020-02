TBILISI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country, the health minister said.

Ekaterine Tikaradze said that a Georgian citizen, who was travelling from Iran, crossed the border from neighbouring Azerbaijan.

“He was immediately taken to hospital from the border check-point,” Tikaradze said. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Chris Reese)