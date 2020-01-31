Healthcare
German coronavirus cases climb to six after child infected- ministry

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A new coronavirus that is spreading around the world has been confirmed in a child in Germany, the southern state of Bavaria said on Friday, bringing the total number of known cases in Germany to six.

The new case is a child of an employee at the same firm where four more individuals in the Munich area were infected, the state health ministry said in a statement.

All affected persons are in stable condition, the ministry said.

