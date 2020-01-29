Germany plans evacuation flight from Wuhan area in coming days

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany is planning a special military flight in the coming days to evacuate healthy German citizens from the area around Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

“A special flight with a Luftwaffe airplane is planned for the coming days,” the spokesman said. A spokeswoman for the Health Ministry added, with regard to the returning citizens: “It is planned that quarantine provisions are made.” (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)