Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2020 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

German minister sees limited impact from coronavirus on world economy

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier expects the coronavirus to have only a limited effect on the global economy but warned on Thursday that much depended on how the situation develops.

“I said a few days ago that I currently expect only a limited impact on the world economy. That does not have to be corrected but a lot depends on how things develop,” Altmaier told reporters.

He added that companies could implement short-time work if the situation in Germany deteriorated.

Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below