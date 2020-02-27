German minister sees limited impact from coronavirus on world economy

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier expects the coronavirus to have only a limited effect on the global economy but warned on Thursday that much depended on how the situation develops.

“I said a few days ago that I currently expect only a limited impact on the world economy. That does not have to be corrected but a lot depends on how things develop,” Altmaier told reporters.

He added that companies could implement short-time work if the situation in Germany deteriorated.