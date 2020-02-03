CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Lufthansa extends flight suspension to Beijing and Shanghai until Feb 29

(Corrects end-date for suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai to Feb. 29 (from Feb. 28) after airline spokesman corrected Lufthansa statement)

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is extending until Feb. 29 its suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai, the German airline said on Monday, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

Lufthansa said it would continue to operate flights to Hong Kong. It added that flights to Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao would be suspended until March 28.