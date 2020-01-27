Healthcare
January 27, 2020 / 10:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany mulling evacuation of citizens from Chinese region affected by coronavirus

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Germany is considering evacuating German citizens from the Chinese region affected by coronavirus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

“We are now also considering a possible evacuation of all Germans who are willing to leave,” Maas told a news conference, adding that a team from the German embassy in Beijing would arrive in Wuhan - the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak began - later in the day to help Germans there.

Maas said Germans should avoid all travel to China that was not absolutely necessary. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)

