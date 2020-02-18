Company News
February 18, 2020

Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean warns on profit over coronavirus

OSLO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean said on Tuesday its profit will be hit by a slowdown in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“The market is currently presenting a challenging scenario that will impact our results in the near term,” Golden Ocean said in a statement.

“It is too early to forecast the potential impact of the coronavirus beyond the short term and information being released from China does not provide a complete view of its current impact,” the Oslo and New York-listed firm added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Evans)

