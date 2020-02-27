Goldman Sachs asks some to skip conference over coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is asking people not to attend the bank’s New York conference next week if they or someone they are close to had recently traveled to China, South Korea or parts of Italy, according to the conference website.

The “precautionary measures” follow similar moves taken by Morgan Stanley earlier this week, as global businesses seek to help prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Morgan Stanley asked attendees of its San Francisco conference next week to confirm online that neither they nor anyone they are in close contact with had been to China, South Korea, Japan or Italy in the last two weeks.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Goldman Sachs is asking people not to attend if they had been to mainland China within the last two weeks or South Korea since Feb. 19, or if they or people they are close to had visited Italy’s Lombardy or Veneto regions in the past five days.

Goldman specifically highlighted the municipalities of Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Maleo, Fombio, Bertonico, Castelgerundo, Terranova dei Passerini, Somaglia and San Fiorano in Lombardy and Vo Euganeo in Veneto. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Richard Chang)