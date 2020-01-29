Google temporarily shutting down all China offices - The Verge

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, technology website The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to the report here

The flu-like virus has killed over 130 people in China and has set-off alarm across the globe with companies closing stores, putting travel restrictions on employees and warning of a financial hit from slowing business in the world’s most populous country. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)