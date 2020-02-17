S&P warns coronavirus travel restrictions could hurt Dubai's hospitality industry

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Dubai’s hospitality industry is most at risk in the Gulf Arab states region from being negatively impacted by travel restrictions associated with the new coronavirus outbreak, ratings agency S&P Global said in a research note.

S&P said the travel restrictions could weigh on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

It said the UAE’s Dubai, which saw almost 1 million Chinese visitors last year, could see the biggest impact. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, writing by Alexander Cornwell)