BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China’s northern Hebei province will shut all inter-province and inter-city buses in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.

The report, which cites a decision by the Heibei Provincial Transportation Commission, did not say when bus services would resume. (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Samuel Shen and Se Young Lee Editing by Frances Kerry)