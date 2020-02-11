China's Hengli Petrochemical cuts refinery operations to 90% from 109% - spokesman

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China’s private chemical giant and refiner Hengli Petrochemical has lowered from this week the crude oil processing rate at its 400,000 barrels per day plant in northeast China to 90% from previously 109%, a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday. Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, another privately controlled refiner, maintains full operations at its 400,000-bpd refinery in east China, said a senior source with knowledge of the firm’s operations. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Shu Zhang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)