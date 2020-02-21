Honda delays plans to restart operations at Wuhan plant to March 11

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Friday said it would push back plans to resume operations at its vehicle plant in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, after government authorities asked firms to keep workers away through March 11.

In a statement, the Japanese automaker said that it planned to restart operations at the plant on March 11, and would resume production sometime during that week.

Some operations at other plants in China had resumed this week, Honda said.