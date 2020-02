HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Li Ka-Shing Foundation, a charitable organisation founded by the Hong Kong billionaire, has donated HK$100 million ($12.9 million) to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 900 people.

$1 = 7.7660 Hong Kong dollars Reporting By Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christian Schmollinger