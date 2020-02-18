Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 18, 2020 / 2:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong increases funds to tackle coronavirus outbreak to $3.6 billion

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government would increase handouts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak to HK$28 billion($3.60 billion) from HK$25 billion pledged previously, to ease the impact on the Chinese-ruled city’s battered economy.

Lam last week had said the government would give one-off payments to businesses across the city and the Hospital Authority. ($1 = 7.7675 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Kim Coghill)

