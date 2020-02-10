Hong Kong to evacuate residential building where two patients with virus live

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is evacuating people from a residential building in the New Territories district of Tsing Yi, where two people confirmed with coronavirus live though on different floors, authorities said early on Tuesday.

The director of the Centre for Health Protection, Dr Wong Ka-hing, said the government was investigating the suspected environmental transmission of two cases in the building.

Hong Kong has confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus, which has killed more than 900 people, all but two in mainland China. Dr Wong said it was unclear how many residents were in the building but those who showed symptoms would be put in quarantine as a precautionary measure.