China's Wuhan to build second designated hospital to treat coronavirus patients -state media

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China’s Wuhan city, the centre of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, will build a second dedicated hospital to treat patients, state media the People’s Daily reported on Saturday.

Construction of hospital, designed to have 1,300 beds, is scheduled to be completed in half a month.

Construction has started on the first dedicated hospital and is due to be finished by Feb 3.

The virus outbreak has killed 41 and infected more than 1,300 globally. (Reporting by Muyu Xu, Judy Hua and Tony Munroe; Editing by Neil Fullick)