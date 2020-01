SHANGHAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s state planning agency, plans to invest 300 million yuan ($43.5 million) for the construction of hospitals in Wuhan serving patients affected by the coronavirus, official news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

$1 = 6.9040 yuan Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Winni Zhou; Editing by Tom Hogue