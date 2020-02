BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Communist Party boss of China’s Huanggang city, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, said on Tuesday the virus situation in city was still severe.

The city continues to face shortages of medical supplies such as face masks and protective goggles, Liu Xuerong told a news conference carried live on state television. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Louise Heavens)