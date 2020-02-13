New party boss of China's Hubei pledges to contain coronavirus - state media

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The new Communist Party chief of China’s Hubei province pledged to contain the outbreak in the region that has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus, the province’s official newspaper reported on Thursday.

Ying Yong, former mayor of Shanghai who was appointed to the post earlier in on Thursday, said the situation there remained very severe, according to a report published by the Hubei Daily. (Reporting by Yawen Chen, Hallie Gu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)