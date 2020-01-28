Healthcare
January 28, 2020 / 10:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Hubei province, center of virus outbreak, confirms 25 new deaths

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China’s Hubei province, center of a coronavirus outbreak that has spread throughout the country and overseas, on Wednesday said another 25 patients had died in the province as a result of the virus and reported 840 new cases as of end-Tuesday.

Hubei’s health authority said in a statement the province has recorded 125 deaths and 3,554 cases as of end-Tuesday. The outbreak began in Wuhan, the province’s capital, and the majority of deaths and confirmed cases have been from the city. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below